Luke Bryan's son, 18-year-old Bo, will be taking time away from football after suffering a serious injury in a game on Friday night (Oct. 16.)

Bo, who plays quarterback for the Battle Ground Academy Wildcats, was injured during a game against Pope John Paul the II, per the Tennessean, who also reported that he had his arm in a sling on the sidelines later on in the game.

Later on, Bo shared an update on social media, where he indicated that he'll need to take some time away from football to heal.

"Broke my collarbone last night," he wrote. "Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We will be back."

Bo Bryan, Instagram Bo Bryan, Instagram

It's not clear how long Bo will be away from the field.

Luke Bryan Supports His Son's High School Football Career

Bo is the oldest of two sons Luke Bryan shares with his wife Caroline. The family also raised their nephew Til and stepped in to support nieces Jordan and Kris after the children tragically lost both parents: Bryan's sister Kelly and her husband Ben Lee.

Read More: Luke Bryan Explains His Sister's Untimely, Tragic Death

The country superstar has proudly supported Bo's football career, taking Friday nights away from the stage this fall in order to watch his son's games.

He also told Taste of Country Nights that Bo and his teammates heard a bit of his Signs album before it was released to the general public — but admitted they were too focused on their football careers to spend time paying close attention to his music.

Read More: Luke Bryan Says Bo + Teammates Have Heard His New Album Early

Bryan's wife, Caroline, has also been turning out to support her son during his games. In August, she shared a photo where she's celebrating a win by hugging Bo, a blue hat with his jersey number (15) on her head.

"Not every day/game will always end like we hope but let's soak this in today!!" Caroline wrote. "So much work from the whole team!!!!"

Bo Bryan received multiple college football scholarship offers this summer.