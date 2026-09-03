Luke Bryan’s new album Signs is set for release on Sept. 18th, but some of his biggest fans may have already gotten an early listen — including a few of his son Bo’s high school football teammates.

Luke Bryan Reveals His Son Bo’s Football Teammates Have Heard His New Music Early

I spoke with Bryan on Taste of Country Nights and asked him if any of Bo's teammates, specifically, have heard any of the new songs from the record early.

"When you're playing football at that level, I hadn't seen my son. He's been either in the gym working out or, you know, but he brings some boys by the house and I'm playing stuff in the room,” Bryan said.

That means some of Bo’s teammates have gotten an early taste of what Bryan has been working on. But that doesn't necessarily mean they're sitting around dissecting the songs with him.

As a matter of fact, Bryan doesn't think his son or his son's teammates even care that they get to hear the new songs earlier than most.

"You know, they're on to bigger, cooler things. You know, they got to go post all their highlights on all the socials, so they ain't got time to listen." Bryan adds.

Fair enough.

With Signs arriving Sept. 18th, Bryan has plenty of new music for his family to hear, but getting his kids to actually listen is another story.

Like most kids, they have their own music, their own interests and, apparently, much cooler things to do than listen to their famous dad.

Bryan has told me in the past that his son, Tate, does sometimes ask him to play some of his music when they are in the truck driving and he said, "When your kids ask to play your music in the car it's pretty special."

Read More: Luke Bryan: Riley Green Inspired (+ Then Distanced Himself From) ‘Fish Hunt Golf Drink’

Still, it's pretty cool to think that some of the first people outside of Bryan's inner circle to hear Signs may have been a group of high school football players hanging out at his house.

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While Bo and his teammates may have plenty of other things competing for their attention, at least they can say they got an early listen from one of country music's biggest stars, although Bryan made it sound like they couldn't care less.

Luke Bryan's Signs Album Features a Duet With Luke Combs

Luke Bryan’s new album Signs has another big name attached to it. The record features a duet with Luke Combs, giving fans a chance to hear two of country music’s biggest stars share a song together.

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak