Luke Bryan and Luke Combs have a new duet called "Finders Keepers" on Bryan's upcoming album Signs, which drops on Sept. 18.

While the two country superstars haven't yet announced any plans to perform it together, I have a pretty good idea of when that could happen.

I recently caught up with Bryan on Taste of Country Nights and asked him if we could eventually see him and Combs perform the song together onstage one day.

His answer was basically, yes -- it's just a matter of finding the right time. "Oh, that would be that'd be the certainly the goal in the end game," he told me.

Luke Bryan and Luke Combs May Be Planning a Big CMA Awards Moment

Here's why I think the two superstars will debut the song in its live form for the first time at the CMA awards in November.

When I asked Bryan about performing the song together, he didn't say it would happen on the road or at a particular concert. Instead, he said they would "pick the right moment" and have a "great moment on stage."

That got me thinking about the CMA Awards.

I'm not saying Bryan told me that's where it's happening. He didn't. And there has been no official announcement that Bryan and Combs will perform this song together at the CMAs.

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

But if you're looking for the right moment to put the two biggest Lukes in country music on the same stage, the CMA Awards feels like about as perfect of an opportunity as you're going to get.

The timing would make sense. It's a massive country-music television audience, it's in Nashville, and it would give Bryan and Combs the kind of stage that could turn their collaboration into one of the night's biggest moments.

And Bryan himself basically said he's waiting for the right opportunity.

There's also a fun reason this collaboration feels like it was a long time coming. Bryan pointed out that they both have the same first name, and he said that fact helped make the idea of working together feel natural.

"With obviously us having the first name together, you know, it kind of lended itself for one day, maybe he and I could, could get, you know, get on something together."

Well, now they have the song.

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So maybe the next step is putting the two Lukes together onstage.

I'm going to go ahead and say it: I think we might see that moment at the CMA Awards in November.

We'll see if I'm right.

Luke Bryan and Luke Combs Have Performed at the CMA Awards Together Before

Fun fact: If the two Lukes do team up at this year's CMA Awards, it won't be the first time. They shared the awards show stage way back in 2018, when Luke Bryan invited a number of rising artists — which, at the time, included Luke Combs — for a show-opening performance of "What Makes You Country."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Lindsay Ell and Chris Janson were also part of that moment.

Why Did Luke Bryan and Luke Combs Decide to Do a Song Together?

Bryan explained that when he reached out to Combs about being part of the song, Combs was immediately on board.

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"When I reached out to Luke about this song, he was really right off the bat, like, 'Hell, yeah, I'm in,'" Bryan said.

That's a pretty big deal to Bryan, considering what Combs has accomplished in country music. Bryan said he was honored that Combs wanted to be part of the song.

"Anytime you get somebody like, you know, where Luke's had in his career, and he agrees to come on, man, well, I was really...just honored that he wanted to do it."

Top 10 Luke Combs Songs - Country Music's Most Important Artists Luke Combs is absolutely one of country music's most important modern country artists. His deep catalog of mainstream hits and satisfying deep cuts set a new bar for the genre. The are his 10 best songs. Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes