Who sings it better, Chris Stapleton or George Jones? How about this one: Darius Rucker or Old Crow Medicine Show?

This next one is probably most difficult. Does Blake Shelton have the better version of "Home" or is Michael Bublé's original where it's at?

Each year produces a new country music cover or an album filled with cover songs. Artists made tribute albums for rockers including the Eagles, Rolling Stones and Tom Petty.

Brooks & Dunn asked for help in making their own tribute album, and the Reboot series produced several gems.

You'll find Brooks & Dunn on this list, but not for a song they recorded originally.

This list of country music's best cover songs includes hits from the 1960s through today. Every decade is represented.

Blake Shelton and Johnny Cash are the only artists who appear twice, with Cash the only artist who covered and was covered.

The most contemporary re-recording found is Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" (2023).

READ MORE: 30 Best Country Covers of Non-Country Songs, Ranked

Often, the artist that writes a song gives its most personal performance, but that's not always the case.

Kris Kristofferson is an example of a country songwriter topped by an out-of-genre cover.

Tom Cochrane wrote "Life Is a Highway" before Rascal Flatts, but does his version hold up?

Analytical data (airplay stats, sales etc. ...) helped decide which version is better, but in most cases, we trusted our ears.

After all, when you're having these kinds of barroom debates, do you really want to be the nerd that cites RIAA certifications?

It's far more convincing to describe how a particular version makes you feel.

Find 14 of the best country covers below, and our explanations for which song was better.

In most cases, the cover is better.