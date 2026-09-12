Will Darius Rucker Head Up the Most Popular Videos of the Week?

Darius Rucker has just released a great new video for his powerful new song, "I Believe." Will he dominate the top music videos in country music this week?

Rucker's new song and video provide an uplifting shot of faith and hope in difficult times:

Luke Bryan also has a new video out for his new song, "I Liked Loving You," that's looking for votes this week:

The countdown has a surprise new champion this week.

Josie Sal debuts at No. 1 with her new video for "Cowboy and Barbies," pushing recent Countdown queen Karen Waldrup down to No. 2.

Home Free and Spencer Hatcher are at No. 4 and No. 4 this week, with Miranda Lambert rounding out the Top 5. Little Big Town debut at No. 7 this week with their new video.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.