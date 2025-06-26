The top country songs of 2025 prove that the next generation has arrived. You'll only find one song on this list of 10 songs that comes from a former Male or Female Vocalist of the Year winner.

That singular artist is Blake Shelton, whose song "Texas" squeaks into this mid-year Top 10 list.

Elsewhere you'll find a real mix of styles and sounds. A progressive country jam from Russell Dickerson makes it, as does an old-school tear-in-my-beer song from Ernest.

Through June, only seven songs have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. There were 25 in 2024.

Five songs have led Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, which includes sales, streaming and radio airplay data. There were only five last year.

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has spent the most weeks (18) at the top of that chart. This song is not listed below, as it ranked high on our Top 40 Country Songs of 2024 list.

While there will always be disagreement for which song deserves to be the top song of any given year, few will argue that our No. 1 choice for 2025 isn't deserving of inclusion at all. Country music's fastest rising star is deeply rooted in tradition. Nobody is mad about that!

A few hitmakers from the past few years check in as featured artists on another singer's song. Specifically, Luke Combs is present with his Bailey Zimmerman duet, and Jelly Roll stands out for his song with Christian singer Brandon Lake.

In total, there are three collaborations about the 10 songs on this list.

Streaming and sales data helped shape this annual list of the top country songs. In 2025, staff and reader opinion matter as much as ever, but notable live performances can also aide a singer in a charge to No. 1.