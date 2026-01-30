Look out, Las Vegas! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are coming to take over the Strip this summer, and everyone is invited.

Shelton — in true Blake form — hopped onto a giant Kubota tractor, drove it to Caesar's Palace and parked that bad boy right out front to announce his new residency dates.

He waved at fans, shouting, "Welcome to Las Vegas! I’m coming back in May! This is how you do Vegas!"

He then tossed the keys to a valet worker and asked him to "check-in" with the dates.

I wonder if he gets free valet with that thing, or if he still has to pay?

When Will Blake Shelton Be Performing in Las Vegas?

Shelton just wrapped up an eight-show stint at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas in early January 2026.

The new shows run May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21 and 24.

After Shelton did a six-show stint in Vegas in 2025, he mentioned that he "screwed up and wished he did 40 of these a year." That is why he added even more dates to his already scheduled 2026 residency at Caesar's Palace.

Obviously, Shelton is married to Gwen Stefani, and her band, No Doubt, will be in Vegas at the same time as Shelton is, except they are playing at the Sphere.

Will Gwen Stefani Join Blake Shelton at His Vegas Shows?

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt's Vegas shows are set for May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

Blake Shelton’s Caesars Palace shows un from May 6-24.

That means she could feasibly be in Las Vegas on those overlapping days — especially on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16, so there is always a chance.

