The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating country legend Ronnie Milsap for his 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

On Feb. 24, the Grand Ole Opry will once again bring legendary performers to its stage in honor of Milsap's big anniversary. Performers that night include Opry members Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Mark Wills, and more.

According to WPHM, They’ll be playing some of the best-loved fan favorites from Milsap's catalog.

Songs like "Smoky Mountain Rain," "I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World," and "Any Day Now."

Parade states that Shelton, Urban, Adkins and Wills will pay tribute not just with music but by highlighting Milsap’s influence over five decades of country music.

Will Ronnie Milsap Be At His 50th Anniversary at The Grand Ole Opry?

Milsap is confirmed to be in attendance at the celebration. He will listen as some of country music's biggest names honor him and his legacy.

When Was Ronnie Milsap Invited to Join The Grand Ole Opry?

Ronnie Milsap made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 1973 and was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 1976.

That means Ronnie Milsap has been part of the Opry family for nearly 50 years, making him one of its longest-serving and most beloved members.

Read More: 6 Country Stars Who Were Banned by the Grand Ole Opry — And Why

It's no secret that Milsap is loved by all of his fans. The country icon has the most No.1 hits in any genre by a blind artist.

The show on Feb. 24 begins at 7PM local time and will likely run until 9PM. While the show lineup is public already, the times each performer will hit the stage is still unknown.

The Opry usually announces artist running order closer to the show date and sometimes distributes a printed lineup at the venue or via email alerts.

Take a look at these amazing photos of the Grand Ole Opry's Opry 100 live show.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration Performance Photos It was a star-studded night at the Grand Ole Opry as country music celebrated the institution's 100th birthday. Opry 100: A Live Celebration showcased the genre's deep history while paving the way the next century of music.

From country music legends to those who are just making a splash in Nashville, several artists took the stage to perform as a part of the festivities. It was a night for the record books.