The last thing you want to do at a Blake Shelton show is wear somebody' else's merchandise.

Especially if that merch belongs to Luke Bryan.

Blake Shelton Calls Out Fan For Wearing Luke Bryan Merch

During a recent show at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Shelton noticed that someone sitting in the front row was wearing an interesting piece of clothing.

"You come to my show wearing Luke Bryan s--t," he says directly to the woman as she films. "What's the matter with you?"

Shelton didn't miss his chance to take a jab at his pal.

"That guy's an idiot," he adds.

He then tells his team to hurry up and get this woman some merch and send him the bill. But he wasn't done jeering the hip-shaking country singer.

"You've obviously been to one of his shows, right?" he begins before delivering a zinger. "You ever notice that he always does the, 'Y'all sing along'?"

"It's because he's too drunk to remember the words to his own songs," he jokes. "Drunk and high. Put that on YouTube. Put it on your Instagram."

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Love to Hate on One Another

The relationship between Shelton and Bryan may seem hostile on the surface, but deep down they really love one another. They're like brothers.

Both singers take shots at one another as often as they can. One day it's arguing about who's got the better tractor and the next it's calling each other names in public birthday messages on social media.

At the end of the day they do support one another. In fact, Bryan says it was Shelton who encouraged him to be a judge on American Idol. Shelton enjoyed a long, successful run on as a coach on The Voice and knew Bryan would benefit from the experience.

Blake Shelton Extends Las Vegas Run

Shelton will be back in Las Vegas in May for more shows at Caesar's Palace. If you plan on attending, make sure you've got the right shirt on.