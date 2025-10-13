Luke Bryan was recently on CMT, where he shared the one reason — and one reason only — that he continues to make country music. And in true Bryan fashion, it’s hilarious.

Let's set the scene: Bryan is mid-interview when a group of fans mistake him for Blake Shelton and yell, "Blake, we love you!"

Bryan smiles, turns around, and says to the crew on set, “They said Blake?”

Then, the video cuts to the aftermath, where Bryan says, “Yeah, somebody played a joke,” before jokingly yelling “kiss my a**” back at the fans.

That moment reignited the ongoing rivalry between Bryan and Shelton — a playful back-and-forth that has partly played out right here on Taste of Country Nights.

The interviewer chimed in, “You know, he’s still behind you though on the number ones count,” to which Bryan admitted:

“That’s the only reason that I’m still in the game of country music, to stay ahead. I thought he was retiring — he’s back putting songs out. It’s not the deal we had.”

As it currently stands, Bryan has 32 career No. 1 songs, according to MCA, with his latest being "Country Song Came On" in August of 2025.

Shelton, on the other hand, has 30 career No. 1 songs, according to Music Row,with his latest hit, “Texas,” released in May 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Don’t let the playful rivalry fool you — these two country music superstars are friends behind the scenes. I’ve personally seen them shaking hands, talking, and laughing together.

The “feud” is more like a WWE-style, cinematic one — something they turn on and off depending on which cameras are rolling and who’s around to watch.

What Was Blake Shelton's First No. 1 Song?

Shelton's first No. 1 song was "Austin," which came out in 2001.

What Was Luke Bryan's First No. 1 Song?

Luke Bryan's first No. 1 song was "Do I" from his 2009 album Doin' My Thing.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.