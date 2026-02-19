A social media post from Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan's E3 Chophouse stopped short of saying they've closed. Instead, the Nashville restaurant is "hitting pause."

The next line indicates any re-start could look very different.

Aldean, Bryan and former baseball player Adam LaRoche own E3 Chophouse at 1628 21st Ave. S.

The steakhouse and fine-dinning establishment opened in 2021.

Under separate deals, Bryan and Aldean have their names attached to downtown Nashville bars.

"Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location," a message reads.

The Google status for E3 is "temporarily closed."

The three owners of E3 were hunting friends first. Their first business venture was Buck Commanders, and all three came into the restaurant business with a lot of enthusiasm and plans to be very hands on.

"I’m literally on the phone with Jason talking about and going back and forth on which fabric we’re going to use for the booths upstairs," LaRoche said at the time of the opening.

This is actually the second E3 Chophouse location, following one in Colorado that is solely opened by LaRoche and is still open.

The closure was not foreshadowed on the restaurant's social media pages, but in recent months the Instagram page has been less active. There is only a single post in December, January and February prior to this new announcement. Across the last six-and-a-half years there have been a total of 1,120 posts.

News of the closure of the Aldean/Bryan restaurant comes on the same day Kane Brown announced his new bar in downtown Nashville. Kane Brown's On Broadway will open across the street from both older singer's establishments.