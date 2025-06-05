Every Country Star Bar in Nashville, Ranked by Reviews

There are 17 (and counting) country star bars in downtown Nashville. One or two of those are exceptional. Most are pretty solid. A couple are ... well, we're too polite to say.

This comprehensive ranking of Nashville bars and restaurants owned by or affiliated with a country music superstar relies on average score on Google Business Reviews, but doesn't stop there.

A consensus about why fans love (or loathe) each of these places is included. We tried to ignore circumstantial criticism, but pointed out relevant experiences.

Most venues have three things in common: Overpriced drinks, loud music and long wait times at night and on weekends. The highest-ranked bars make an effort to explain these inefficiencies, while the worst either shoulder-shrug or yell at you.

Nashville's Best Celebrity Bars

Before you review the full list of country singer bars ranked by their reviews, here are a few superlatives based on the aggregate opinions of thousands of reviews.

Best Food: Blake Shelton's Ole Red and Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up, plus the BBQ at Eric Church's Chief's

Best Drinks: Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa

Best Family Experience: Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge or Luke Combs' Category 10

Best Party Spot: Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, Jason Aldean's Rooftop Kitchen + Bar

Best Overall: Luke Combs' Category 10

The turnover of established downtown Nashville venues into celebrity owned bars began in about 2017, when Alan Jackson opened AJ's Good Time Bar. John Rich and Dierks Bentley followed soon after, and then came a wave of star-named bars.

Typically, having your name on the neon sign is mostly a licensing deal — the artist has little involvement with the day-to-day operations, if any. Once in awhile a celebrity will show up at "their" bar, but those sightings are pretty rare.

Worth noting is that we're now reaching the next generation of these kinds of bars. When FGL House closed in 2024, Lainey Wilson's bar and restaurant popped up in its place. That gives the impression that each establishment listed below could be as fleeting as fame itself.