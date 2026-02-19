Kane Brown is preparing to put his touch on nightlife in downtown Nashville. The singer just announced Kane Brown’s On Broadway, a new bar, restaurant and live music space on Lower Broadway.

He’s partnered with Elia Group for the venture at 312 Broadway.

Expect Kane Brown’s On Broadway to open this summer.

Kane Brown Nashville Bar Details

Kane Brown’s On Broadway will be a four-story, 11,400-square foot venue that will sit right next door to Tin Roof in the space formerly occupied by the Valentine. Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa is two doors down. Bars featuring Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s name and likeness are across the street and towards the river.

The Valentine opened in 2016 and closed in 2025 with the Tennessean sharing that Elias had plans for a then unnamed celebrity venture. A press release notes that Brown used to hang out at the Valentine early in his career.

The announcement came via social media on Thursday (Feb. 19) morning, 10 days after a tease video was shared. Brown also co-signed the Instagram post but little was shared about the actual bar in the clip.

More details were shared via press released.

Patrons can expect the main floor to include a stage that people in the mezzanine above it can look down on easily. The third floor is a lounge that offers a more intimate experience and the rooftop will offer brunch and a late night party hosted by a DJ.

Prior to being the Valentine, the location at 312 Broadway was called Boots 'n' More. When it was announced, the Valentine was described as an upscale saloon with prohibition vibes.

Soon country fans will be able to take to the address to enjoy a night out and celebrate Brown's career. He'll soon be added to this list of country singers with bars.