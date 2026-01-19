Kane Brown was a recent guest on What Drives You, the TV series hosted by John Cena, where the two took viewers on a tour of Brown’s home — including his garage, which is packed with impressive vehicles.

The episode, now streaming for free on Roku, begins with Cena getting a full look at Brown’s property. The singer’s home includes an NBA-sized basketball court, a golf simulator, and a long list of luxury amenities.

Eventually, Cena makes his way to the room he’s been eager to see all along: the “What Ifs” singer’s garage.

Inside, Brown keeps a wide range of cars and utility vehicles, spanning multiple brands and styles. His collection includes vehicles from Subaru, Cadillac, Nissan, Yamaha, Ford, and more.

Cena and Brown begin the garage tour with Brown’s Ford F-150 and F-250. The F-250 features adjustable suspension, allowing the truck to be raised or lowered by roughly 20 inches at the push of a button.

Brown also owns a Subaru WRX that he had wrapped to resemble Jesse’s car from The Fast and the Furious.

“That was my favorite car off of the movies, as weird as that sounds,” Brown says.

He also shows off a Nissan Alpha Model, a twin-turbo vehicle producing roughly 1,200 horsepower and designed to turn heads.

Why Does Kane Brown Own So Many Vehicles?

Brown explains the inspiration behind his car collection, saying, “I was driving a beat-up S-10 with duct tape on the headlights, so whenever I can, I’m just gonna buy cars.”

Outside of the garage is a color changing 2022 Ford Mustang GT500, in which Brown takes Cena for a spin in.

Not in the episode, likely because Brown didn't have it when the episode was filmed, was his new Lamborghini that he just purchased.

How Can I Watch What Drives You With John Cena Featuring Kane Brown?

John Cena's 'What Drives You' is streaming for free to anyone anywhere on Roku by clicking here.

