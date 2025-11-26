If it's Thanksgiving, there a high percentage that the Dallas Cowboys will be on your television.

The NFL squad — known as America's Team — are a staple on the holiday and usually have a midday game on the fourth Thursday of every November.

They host their Turkey Day matchups on their home field, and the Cowboys use the event to kick off the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army. And let's just say, Dallas knows how to put on a party.

Each year since 1997, the game features a special halftime performance with a big artist playing a medley of hits in between the second and third quarter.

Who Is Playing the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show in 2025?

This year's game will feature a performance from Post Malone. The newly minted country singer is a big fan of the Cowboys and has a special history with them, as his father used to be the Assistant Director of Food and Beverage for them.

He's not the first country singer to take the stage, however. In fact, the majority of Thanksgiving halftime performances have been artists from the genre, including Reba McEntire, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and more.

We rounded up all of the Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime shows from country artists and included clips of their performances below.

Reba McEntire - 1997

Randy Travis - 1998

Clint Black - 1999

LeAnn Rimes - 2002

Toby Keith - 2003

Carrie Underwood - 2006

Keith Urban - 2010

Kenny Chesney - 2012

Luke Bryan - 2015

Eric Church - 2016

Thomas Rhett - 2017

Kane Brown - 2020

Luke Combs - 2021

Dolly Parton - 2023

Lainey Wilson - 2024