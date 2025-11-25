Post Malone Returns Home for the Cowboys’ Halftime Show — and It’s Deeper Than You Think

Post Malone has had the honor of playing some of the biggest stages in the world — but none quite like this.

This Thanksgiving, the Texas native returns home to headline the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.

For Posty — a lifelong Cowboys fan — it’s more than just a high-profile performance. It’s a full-circle moment… and a dream come true for the kid who once slept inside Texas Stadium.

In My Blood

“I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years,” Posty said. “It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Read More: Post Malone Embraces the Chaos of Fatherhood — and Wouldn’t Change a Thing

Knowing his backstory? That quote hits a little harder.

The Kid Who Slept in the Stadium

Long before he became a genre-blending superstar, young Austin (Posty's real name) was just a kid spending late nights at Texas Stadium, where his father worked in concessions.

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Posty's dad would bring him to work during his shifts — and Post would sleep there until his mom could pick him up.

“He used to come over every night and sleep in Texas Stadium,” Jones shared with Athlon Sports. “Probably four or five years. Had a cot for him, and he slept.”

That makes Thursday’s halftime performance a truly emotional milestone — from sleeping in the old stadium to performing in the new one, his journey is something special.

A Heart for Giving Back

While he’s taking the field in Texas, the "I Had Some Help" singer is also giving back in Tennessee.

His Nashville bar, Posty’s, is offering free meals for uniformed, on-duty first responders during Thanksgiving week — a classy, heartfelt gesture from someone who clearly hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

Read More: The Grand Opening of Post Malone’s Bar Posty’s Shut Down Broadway in Nashville

The bar will serve complimentary meals (up to $30) to police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and others on duty from Nov. 26 to 28.

From Cot to Cowboys Stadium

Catch Posty’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27) at 3:30 PM ET, airing live on CBS.

It’s more than a performance — it’s a story of legacy, gratitude, and family.

And for Post Malone, it’s the kind of moment that brings his life full circle — wrapped in the love of home, music, and football.