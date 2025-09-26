This is not a typo: Post Malone smokes up to 80 cigarettes per day, and averages about 45 on any given day.

We dug up an older clip of Posty on the Full Send podcast, before he made the crossover to country music, where he talks about his searing cigarette habit.

Malone was asked how many darts per day he rips.

How Many Cigarettes Does Post Malone Smoke Per Day?

"On a really terrible day, 40, 45," he replied.

He continued, "By the time I ask Ben for that second pack, I'm like, 'All right dude, chill out, ya know?'

"By the time I open that third pack, I'm like, 'I'm a total piece of sh-t and I need to go to sleep."

The "I Had Some Help" singer was then asked what's the largest number of cigarettes he has ever smoked in one day. Malone said, "probably like 80."

Asked if he ever worries that smoking will mess up his voice, he said, "Yeah, it definitely has, but like Johnny Cash smoked his whole life, and he sounded cool."

This all adds up, because almost every time you see Malone on stage of in an interview, he has a lit cigarette in his hand or hanging from his bottom lip, Dale Earnhardt-style.

Malone went on to say that he has stopped smoking cigarettes in bed or anywhere inside the house except for his gaming room, where he likes to sit in his gaming chair and pound cigs all day when he isn't working.

How Old Is Post Malone?

Post Malone is only 30 years old and was born on July 4, 1995. He has accomplished so much in his career and has so many years ahead of him.

What Brand Cigarettes Does Post Malone Smoke?

According to Malone, he used to smoke Marlboro Red but has moved to Camel Crush cigarettes.

