Post Malone's seven-month-long custody battle over his 3-year-old daughter has come to an end.

The singer and his ex-fiancée Hee Sung "Jamie" Park reached an agreement over care of their child, including custody, visitation rights and child support, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The details of the agreement are sealed, so it's unclear exactly what breakdown of care division the parents agreed on.

When Did Post Malone's Custody Battle Start?

TMZ first reported that Malone and Park were locked in a custody battle back in April. That news came months after the couple split in fall 2024 after a years-long relationship.

The filings became public on April 18, 2025.

Documents asked a judge to grant Park primary custody of the child, who was identified only as DDP. She agreed to to allow Malone shared legal custody and visitation rights.

The singer responded with a sealed petition filed in Utah.

In July, the court battle heated up when Park filed a motion for primary custody in the state of California.

Malone filed his own motion to dismiss her petition, and his documents accused Park of misleading the judge by failing to mention that DDP had lived in Utah for almost her entire life.

They claimed that Park "rushed to enroll" their daughter in a number of different activities in Los Angeles in an attempt to prove residency, but pointed out that her nanny and doctor are both in Utah, and she has a track record of attending music and swimming classes in that state.

Post Malone Wins His First CMA Award

Malone's got multiple reasons to celebrate. Not only has he wrapped up the legal proceedings of his custody battle, but the singer also just won his first-ever CMA Award.

On Wednesday (Nov. 19), he was announced as an early winner in the CMA Musical Event of the Year category.

He and Blake Shelton won the trophy for their collaboration "Pour Me a Drink," which is included on Posty's country project, F-1 Trillion .