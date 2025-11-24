This one is on the house! Post Malone is taking care of hometown heroes this Thanksgiving by offering free meals for first responders at his Nashville bar, Posty’s.

The bar's social accounts shared a photo stating that first responders in uniform and on duty are welcome to stop by for a free meal, up to $30. Firefighters, police officers, EMTs and others can take advantage of the offer from Wednesday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 28.

Despite it being a holiday week, many emergency personnel will be on call or on duty each day, including Thanksgiving.

"To the ladies and gentlemen who keep Nashville safe each day, we'd love to thank you for your service!" the caption reads. "On-duty, uniformed first responders are invited to please join us Wednesday, November 16 through Friday, November 28 to enjoy a complimentary meal at Posty's."

Does Posty's Serve Food?

Posty's serves a variety of dishes that are a nod to the county lifestyle. Appetizers include flatbreads, chicken tender and nachos. There are also a few salads on the menu.

The main dishes — also known as the "Heavy Hitters" — include brisket mac and cheese, short rib pasta, a cowboy ribeye, sticky barbecue ribs and more. And don't forget dessert! The list includes deep fried Oreos and a classic ice cream sundae.

When Did Posty's Open?

Malone joined the ranks of country artists with their own bars and restaurants in 2025. While the bar opened its doors to the public in July, Malone was touring overseas at the time. He thew a huge ribbon cutting ceremony in October that shut down several blocks of Broadway in the heart of Nashville.

Several other country singers also own their own Music City watering holes including Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and more. Malone's location is the largest of the bunch. It took over the old Tequila Cowboy location at 305 Broadway.