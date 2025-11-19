9 Country Stars Who Skipped the 2025 CMA Awards

Several of country music's biggest stars missed the CMA Awards and they had very good reasons to do so. Others just didn't want to be there.

Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Brooks & Dunn were all spotted on the CMA stage. Vince Gill was celebrated and Kenny Chesney performed a stirring medley.

In fact every single artist nominee was in attendance, except for one.

Morgan Wallen is the most obvious face missing in the CMA crowd. He's made it clear that awards shows are not a priority, so it seems unlikely fans will see him on ABC anytime soon. The same may be true about Jason Aldean.

On Instagram, Brittany Aldean revealed that she and her hubs were in Miami for a date night. The reason, "Not much love from that one."

A couple artists who skipped the CMA Awards might be in a dark place. Both Jelly Roll and Kane Brown said as much during interviews on social media. Between them, only Jelly Roll is nominated in 2025.

This list of artists who skipped the CMA Awards is not complete. Included are nine artists who country fans expected to see there. Former hosts, recent performers and chart-toppers are all included. Country music's biggest night seems a little bit smaller with their absence, and that's no good for anyone.

