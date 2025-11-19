2025 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures: See Country&#8217;s Best Dressed!

2025 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures: See Country’s Best Dressed!

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

The best dressed on the 2025 CMA Awards red carpet offer style, originality and plenty of confidence. These pictures show dozens of artists unabashedly themselves ahead of Wednesday night's (Nov. 19) show.

Lainey Wilson stands out as someone who took a bold risk at the CMAs. Her aqua bellbottom outfit features a sash the size of a wedding train. Photogs caught a perfect shot of her letting it flow on the RC while husband-to-be Duck Hodges watched from nearby.

They were one of several couples who walked the CMA red carpet. Tyler Hubbard snuggled with wife Hayley and Russell Dickerson seemed to be enjoying the carpet with his wife Kailey.

Morgan Evans made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Laci Kaye Booth and they were more than happy to smooch for the cameras. Many wondered if his ex Kelsea Ballerini would bring Chase Stokes, but he looks to have stayed home (or at least away from cameras so far).

This gallery will be updated as more couples and country stars parade down the CMA red carpet. Scroll through all the pics below and find your fashion favorites. Sure, there are a few duds, but in general the stars played it safe when in doubt.

2025 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures

See country music's best dressed from the 2025 CMA Awards. These red carpet pictures feature CMA performers, presenters and more, plus country music's hottest couples.

