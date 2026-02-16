Carly Pearce may have been all smiles at the 2020 CMA Awards, but the process of getting to the show was anything but.

Carly Pearce Knocked Her Teeth Out Before the 2020 CMA Awards

As it turns out, Pearce spent several days before the show in and out of doctors' offices trying to repair her teeth, lips and face after a gnarly injury. The country singer recently shared how painful those days were and the story behind the injury.

Going Deaf: Thomas Rhett Reveals He Had to Get Hearing Aids

In a video posted to her social media, Pearce recounts being at a Halloween party just days before Country Music' Biggest Night. She fell down a flight of stairs and landed right on her face.

Not only did the fall knock her out, it also knocked out a good chunk of her front teeth.

Carly Pearce's Recovery After Busting Her Teeth on Halloween

The "Church Girl" singer also shared what the next few days were like for her beginning with a trip to the dentist. Even though it was a Sunday, a dentist agreed to come into the office to treat her injury. They patched up her teeth as best as he could but her lip required stitches - seven to be exact.

In the days following her injury, Pearce spent hours under a cold compress and slathered her face in Aquaphor to help speed up the healing process from her stitches and the scrapes she sustained in the fall.

"By the grace of God and Aquaphor and these amazing doctors, my face looked pretty normal to be able to go to the show," she recounts.

Carly Pearce Performed at the CMA Awards Just Days After Knocking Her Teeth Out

Not only was Pearce attending the show, she also performed that night. She sang her song "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Charles Kelley stepping in for Lee Brice who is featured on the track.

The "Truck on Fire" singer says she had an audible lisp while singing because her teeth were pretty loose, but she made it through the performance. She also ended up taking home the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year for that very song.

Busted Up: See Carrie Underwood's Wrist X-Ray From Her 2018 Fall

"The events that had to all happen for me to make it to the show then for me to win, was a moment that I'll never forget," she shares with her fans.

The next morning she underwent three root canals to fix her broken teeth.

"And I had to read in press and all of the people online were talking about what a bad lip job I got done," she adds.

It's scary to experience a mouth injury as a singer and even more unnerving when the injury is to your vocal cords.