The Red Clay Strays Say They’ll Make ‘Actual’ Country Music Someday — and Mean It With Love

It was a big night for The Red Clay Strays, who took home Vocal Group of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 19).

While some viewers were just discovering the Alabama band for the first time, others have been following them since their breakout debut, Moment of Truth, dropped in 2022.

With a soul-stirring performance of “People Hatin’” — a gospel-rock-leaning call for unity — the band staked their claim as one of the most emotionally resonant acts of the night.

Then came their first-ever CMA win.

During a backstage interview after accepting the award, frontman Brandon Coleman made it clear that while they’re honored by the recognition, the band still doesn’t exactly see themselves as a country group — at least, not yet.

“We’re very thankful for it,” Coleman said. “We were a lot of different genres when we started playing together… I was the hick of the group. So country music has a very special place in my heart."

He continued, "That’s the reason I always say we don’t really play country music — because when we get ready to make an actual country record, it’ll be country music.”

‘We’ll Get There’

Coleman was quick to explain that the sentiment comes from deep respect for the genre — not distance from it.

“I think country music deserves to be recognized as a genre,” he told the crowd. “So if you’re just playing rock n’ roll music but calling it country music, I think that’s doing country a disservice. That’s why I always say that.”

The band’s sound may lean Southern rock, blues, and soul — but their heart is firmly rooted in the South. And, in true Red Clay Strays fashion, Coleman wrapped the moment with humility.

“But we are all country boys and we’re Southern gentlemen, so we’re very happy to be accepted by the community — and we’ll eventually make some actual country music, too,” he said.

A Big Win, a Bigger Message

Formed in Mobile, Alabama, in 2016, The Red Clay Strays have always worn their roots proudly — blending faith, soul, and rock-and-roll into a sound that might live on the edges of country, but never feels out of place.

Their CMA performance of “People Hatin’” served as both an introduction and a mission statement.

And whether or not they think they’re country yet — the fans, and now the CMAs, clearly think they belong.

With another album due in 2026, The Red Clay Strays have plenty more to say — and plenty more room to surprise.

“Work hard and trust God,” Coleman said from the stage. “We’re good.”