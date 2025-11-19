2025 CMA Awards Winners Revealed — See the Full List!
The winners in the 2025 CMA Awards have begun to be announced, and they include the biggest names in contemporary country music.
The CMA began revealing winners early on Wednesday morning (Nov. 19), with Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Ella Langley and Riley Green among the first winners announced.
Langley, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney are going into Wednesday night's broadcast with the most nominations in 2025, with six apiece.
Zach Top followed with five, then Green and Cody Johnson with four apiece.
- The 2025 CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19.
- The broadcast originates from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
- The CMA Awards air live on ABC, or the following day on Hulu.
*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.
2025 CMA Awards Winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
New Artist of the Year
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Ella Langley
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Megan Moroney, Am I Okay? (Kristian Bush and Justin Niebank)
Zach Top, Cold Beer & Country Music (Carson Chamberlain and Matt Rovey)
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion (Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi and Ryan Gore)
Morgan Wallen, I'm the Problem (Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi and Handsome, Moi)
Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind (Jay Joyce and Jason Hall, Joyce)
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))
Lainey Wilson, "4X4XU" (Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Wilson)
Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?" (Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Moroney)
Zach Top, "I Never Lie" (Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Top)
Blake Shelton, "Texas" (Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock)
Riley Green and Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me" (Green, Langley, Aaron Raitiere)
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Lainey Wilson, "4X4XU" (Jay Joyce and Jason Hall, Joyce)
Luke Combs, "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" (Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews)
Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?" (Kristian Bush and Justin Niebank)
Zach Top, "I Never Lie" (Carson Chamberlain and Matt Rovey)
Riley Green and Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me" (Will Bundy and Jim Cooley)
Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))
Riley Green and Ella Langley, "Don't Mind If I Do" (Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff)
Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" (Producer: Micah Nichols)
Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You" (Producer: Trent Willmon)
Post Malone and Blake Shelton, "Pour Me a Drink" (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome) — THE WINNER!
Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney, "You Had To Be There" (Producer: Kristian Bush)
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?" (Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Moroney)
Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, "I’m Gonna Love You" (Director: Dustin Haney)
Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo" (Director: TK McKamy)
Chris Stapleton, "Think I’m Love With You" (Director: Running Bear)
Riley Green and Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me" (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney) — THE WINNER!
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
Brent Mason - Guitar
Rob McNelley - Guitar
Derek Wells - Guitar
40 Most-Played Country Songs of 2025
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
2023 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes