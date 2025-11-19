The winners in the 2025 CMA Awards have begun to be announced, and they include the biggest names in contemporary country music.

The CMA began revealing winners early on Wednesday morning (Nov. 19), with Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Ella Langley and Riley Green among the first winners announced.

Langley, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney are going into Wednesday night's broadcast with the most nominations in 2025, with six apiece.

Zach Top followed with five, then Green and Cody Johnson with four apiece.

The 2025 CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

The broadcast originates from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The CMA Awards air live on ABC, or the following day on Hulu.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.

2025 CMA Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

New Artist of the Year

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Ella Langley

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Megan Moroney, Am I Okay? (Kristian Bush and Justin Niebank)

Zach Top, Cold Beer & Country Music (Carson Chamberlain and Matt Rovey)

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion (Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi and Ryan Gore)

Morgan Wallen, I'm the Problem (Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi and Handsome, Moi)

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind (Jay Joyce and Jason Hall, Joyce)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

Lainey Wilson, "4X4XU" (Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Wilson)

Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?" (Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Moroney)

Zach Top, "I Never Lie" (Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Top)

Blake Shelton, "Texas" (Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock)

Riley Green and Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me" (Green, Langley, Aaron Raitiere)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Lainey Wilson, "4X4XU" (Jay Joyce and Jason Hall, Joyce)

Luke Combs, "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" (Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews)

Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?" (Kristian Bush and Justin Niebank)

Zach Top, "I Never Lie" (Carson Chamberlain and Matt Rovey)

Riley Green and Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me" (Will Bundy and Jim Cooley)

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

Riley Green and Ella Langley, "Don't Mind If I Do" (Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff)

Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" (Producer: Micah Nichols)

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You" (Producer: Trent Willmon)

Post Malone and Blake Shelton, "Pour Me a Drink" (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome) — THE WINNER!

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney, "You Had To Be There" (Producer: Kristian Bush)

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?" (Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Moroney)

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, "I’m Gonna Love You" (Director: Dustin Haney)

Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo" (Director: TK McKamy)

Chris Stapleton, "Think I’m Love With You" (Director: Running Bear)

Riley Green and Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me" (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney) — THE WINNER!

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle

Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar

Brent Mason - Guitar

Rob McNelley - Guitar

Derek Wells - Guitar