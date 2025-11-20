Riley Green Didn’t Walk the Red Carpet With a Date — But He Didn’t Sit Alone

Riley Green may not have walked the red carpet with a date at the 2025 CMA Awards, but eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed he didn’t spend the night solo.

Throughout the show, cameras panned to Green seated next to a blonde woman — sparking fresh buzz about whether the country heartthrob might be off the market.

Turns out, the woman by his side is Nashville-based influencer Bryana Ferringer.

Is Riley Dating Bryana?

Green, 37, has long been a fan-favorite (especially among the ladies), and he’s previously said he was single — but his CMA Awards date night setup has fans wondering if that status may have changed.

There’s no official word yet, but the two have reportedly been spotted together in Nashville for several months now. Fans on TikTok have already clocked her presence in his circle.

Ferringer is a beauty, fashion, and lifestyle influencer who previously dated country artist Tucker Wetmore.

She and Green didn’t make a red carpet debut together, but sitting side-by-side during one of the biggest nights in country music? That definitely says something.

Of course, the internet noticed — and reacted. Some fans had a hard time focusing on the show after seeing Green seated with someone who might just be more than a friend.

But hey… you can still look, right?

A Big Night for Green, Onstage and Off

Romance speculation aside, it was a milestone night for Green either way.

He took home Song of the Year for “You Look Like You Love Me,” his duet with Ella Langley — which also earned Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year earlier in the evening.

He also delivered a standout performance of his fifth career No. 1, “Worst Way,” which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart this summer.

The solo-written track marked a rare achievement — making Green just the sixth solo artist in two decades to top the chart with a song written entirely on his own.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Lainey Wilson, aired live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 19).

The night included performances from Wilson, Luke Combs, Langley, Keith Urban, Megan Moroney, Wetmore, and more.