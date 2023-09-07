CMA season has begun. Nominees for the 2023 CMA Awards reveal a wide-open field of artists competing for Entertainer of the Year and more.

Lainey Wilson tops the list for the 2023 CMA Awards season with a whopping nine nominations, which come from both her own solo material and her hit collaboration with Hardy, "Wait in the Truck." It's also her first year being nominated for the night's biggest honor: Entertainer of the Year.

First-time nominee Jelly Roll is also a strong contender, trailing Wilson with five nominations. Hardy and Luke Combs are tied for third-most-nominated: They each scored four mentions.

There will be a bevy of first-time nominees at this year's ceremony. Out-of-genre musical legend Tracy Chapman is in the running to win Song of the Year, thanks to Combs' hit cover of her classic "Fast Car." Other first-time CMA Awards nominees include the War and Treaty, Zach Bryan, Megan Moroney, Hailey Whitters and Charlie Worsham.

New nominees join country veterans as this CMA list shows how the format is growing without forgetting its roots. Combs is looking to take a third straight Entertainer of the Year trophy, something not accomplished since Kenny Chesney did it from 2006-08. Voters will decide during a window that opens on Oct. 2 and closes Oct. 27.

The 2023 CMA Awards are scheduled for Nov. 8 on ABC. Nominees and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning were previously announced as hosts of the 2023 CMA Awards.

2023 CMA Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country (Producer: Jay Joyce)

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time (Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck (Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson)

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osbourne)

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" (Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams)

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck" (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (Producer: Austin Nivarel)

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Producer: Paul Giovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Walls; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producers(s)

Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson), "Save Me" (Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens)

Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)" (Producer: Zach Crowell)

Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown), "Thank God" (Producer: Dann Huff)

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Walls)

Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton), "We Don't Fight Anymore" (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osbourne, Carly Pearce)

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen" (Director: Reid Long)

Old Dominion, "Memory Lane" (Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher)

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (Director: Patrick Tohill)

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Director: Running Bear)

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Director: Justin Clough)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor,

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Walls

Charlie Worsham