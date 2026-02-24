RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch &#8211; The Red Clay Strays Have Everyone&#8217;s Attention Now

Macie Colemn

The Red Clay Strays headed into 2026 with massive attention focused on what they're doing next, and that's why Taste of Country selected the versatile group as part of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Are the Red Clay Strays?

The Red Clay Strays originally formed in Mobile, Ala., in 2016.

Consisting of lead singer Brandon Coleman, guitarists Drew Nix and Zach Rishel, bassist Andrew Bishop, keyboardist Sevans Henderson and drummer John Hall, the group's sound is an organic, unexpected mix of country, rock, blues and gospel, that offers something for everybody.

The group scored a viral single with "Wondering Why" from their debut album, Moment of Truth. They followed that up with "Wanna Be Loved," from their 2024 sophomore album, Made by These Moments.

The Red Clay Strays ended up 2025 by winning Vocal Group of the Year at the CMA Awards and giving a scorching performance during the live broadcast that went viral and created a massive buzz.

What Are the Red Clay Strays' Top Songs?

"Wondering Why" was a breakthrough track, while "Wanna Be Loved" has been a very successful follow-up.

What Are the Red Clay Strays' Career Highlights?

"Wondering Why" hit the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart and the Top 20 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart.

They won Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, and they took home a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Group. The Red Clay Strays also won New Duo or Group of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards.

The group has also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

The Red Clay Strays headlined their successful Get Right Tour in 2025.

What's Next for the Red Clay Strays in 2026?

The group has just announced a new series of live dates from March until November, including stops at Stagecoach, Madison Square Garden and two nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

They also just released a new song, "If I Didn't Know You."

For more information about the Red Clay Strays, please visit their official website.

