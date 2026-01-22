Spencer Hatcher is one of modern country music’s most committed champions of traditional country — a big reason he’s earned a spot among Taste of Country’s RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Spencer Hatcher?

Spencer Hatcher is a 28-year-old country singer-songwriter who grew up in Virginia with a strong connection to both bluegrass and traditional country music.

After years of playing with a family band, he signed a deal with Stone Country Records, which released his debut EP, Honky Tonk Hideaway, in October of 2025.

What Are Spencer Hatcher's Top Songs?

Hatcher's debut label single, "When She Calls Me Cowboy," is a massive fan favorite.

The video for the song has drawn overwhelming support in Taste of Country's Video Countdown over the last several months, where it has earned its way into the Top 5 consistently.

Hatcher has drawn on some of the top songwriters in Nashville for his debut, including Tim Nichols, Jeffrey Steele and more.

The EP's title track is another fan favorite:

What Are Spencer Hatcher's Career Highlights?

Hatcher’s debut single, “When She Calls Me Cowboy,” was a Top 10 most-added song upon its debut at U.S. country radio.

He has nearly a million social media followers, and he has earned nearly 3.5 million audio streams online, as well as more than 71 million overall social views.

Hatcher has received coverage from Taste of Country, American Songwriter, Yahoo!, MSN and more, and he also partnered with Mountain Dew for an ad campaign.

He built a huge industry buzz with several live Nashville showcases in late 2025 and signed with William Morris Endeavor for live representation.

Hatcher's strong live shows have earned him opening slots for Diamond Rio, Aaron Tippin, Josh Turner, Gene Watson, Rhonda Vincent, Tracy Byrd, Wade Hayes and many more.

What's Next for Spencer Hatcher in 2026?

Hatcher is set to support his EP and single on the road in 2026.

Take a look at his tour dates at his official tour calendar.

