Priscilla Block and her longtime boyfriend, Elijah Phillips, have been through it all together, but they have yet to get engaged.

Block stopped by Taste of Country Nights, where I asked her about the current status of her relationship. Her answer took a light and funny turn.

When asked who talks about marriage more, Block said, “I’m so hyper-focused on my career, and I’ve told him from the beginning, ‘I want to wait until I get through my second album before I think about getting married.’”

When Did Priscilla Block Release Her Second Album?

Priscilla Block released her second album, Things You Didn’t See, in October of 2025. She admits the pressure about a proposal has already started coming from both friends and her boyfriend.

“Literally the other night we were talking about it,” Block said. “Somebody said, ‘Man, when are y’all gonna get married?’ I look at him and I’m like, ‘I dunno, you tell me!’”

She said her boyfriend quickly pushed back.

“‘Hold on, hold on! You just put out your album and you said we aren’t having marriage talks until after the album. And as soon as the album is done you’re like, ‘Well, when are we getting married?’”

Through all the laughs and jokes, Block did get serious for a moment.

“We both talk about it a lot," she said. "I know we’ll get married.”

It seems like, for now, marriage is something the couple isn’t in a hurry to sort out. The two are clearly happy together and aren’t rushing to take the next step.

