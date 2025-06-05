Fans Stunned After Seeing Priscilla Block’s Weight Loss Transformation

Priscilla Block has been quietly losing weight, and a new video of the singer out on the golf course has fans stunned by her dramatic transformation.

"Is she losing weight? She looks goooood!" one person writes, and the encouragement in the comments section doesn't stop there.

"Looking bloody fantastic!" someone else says of Block, who's rocking a sporty short black skirt and tank top to play ball.

"Why can’t I look this cute in golf gear!!!?!?" one woman writes, while another adds: "I’m sorry but my girl LOOKS GOOD!!"

Several commenters — mostly men — note that Block can be their golf caddy on the course any day.

Block hit mainstream country in 2020 when her song "Just About Over You" shot to No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre song chart within 12 hours of its release. She was signed to Universal Music Group around that time.

The body-positive "Thick Thighs" followed in 2022, with lyrics like, "I can't be the only one who likes extra fries over exercise." Block was not only embracing her body type with this release, but promoting it to help create a buzz around herself and her music.

Rolling with the mantra "thick thighs save lives," she gained fame fast on social media.

Priscilla Block Weight Loss After vs. Before

@CMT, Instagram / Jeremy Chan/Getty Images @CMT, Instagram / Jeremy Chan/Getty Images loading...

Block will stay busy this summer. After an appearance at CMA Fest on Friday (June 5), she's got more festival and fair appearances and tour dates through August, all the way into November. She's currently promoting a song called "Yard Sale."

