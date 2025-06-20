19 Country Songs for Your Girls Night Out Playlist

No matter the occasion, country music can set the tone! And when it comes to a much-needed girls night out, the genre has some of the best songs to rally the troops for a night we may not remember, with friends we'll never forget.

Sure, the fellas have their rowdy beer drinking songs and ditties about fishing and trucks, but our favorite country women are coming in hot with some girl power anthems you'll want to add to you GNO soundtrack.

What Makes a Good Girls Night Out?

Every so often, women just need to let loose. With so many things pulling us left and right in our day to day lives, it's nice to gather our closest confidants and hit up our favorite watering hole.

These are the nights we may drink a little too much and say a lot too much, but it's okay, because we're with our ride-or-die ladies.

Sometimes you don't even have to go out to have a much-needed girl therapy session — just you and your girls on the couch with a bottle (or three) of wine.

What Makes a Good Girls Night Out Song?

To put it simply, girl power! A good girls night out song reminds us that we are strong and independent. The lyrics boost our self confidence! We stand a little taller, flip our hair a little harder and lean into our femininity.

Good GNO songs also say the words we can only admit around our closest friends, like "I took a Louisville Slugger to both headlights and slashed a hole in all four tires." These are the tracks that lay claim to "My Bar" where I can "Buy My Own Drinks" and who cares if I'm "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

Keep scrolling to see 19 of the best country songs to crank up for your next girls night out. They'll have you sending out the group text to all your gal pals for Friday night — just make sure you start the text with "Let's go girls."