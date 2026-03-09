Priscilla Block is out playing shows and enjoying her success as of late and she stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio and she revealed a fan meet and greet she recently had that changed her life perspective.

"Just two days ago, a girl in my meet and greet line bought me a pair of Gucci earrings." She said "I don't have anything Gucci -- I own one thing Gucci and it's secondhand."

Block said when she say the girl holding a Gucci box waiting in the line to meet her she was confused and figured that was just a box that was maybe holding something else -- never in her life did Block think in that box were her first pair of Gucci earrings.

Why Did a Fan Give Priscilla Block a Pair of Gucci Earrings?

"She came through the line and she said 'you have inspired me so much to love my body and the only reason I've stepped outside of my comfort zone with wearing fun clothes is because of you.'"

The "Just About Over You" singer is known for her trendy outfits both on and off of the stage...she is known to take risks with her wardrobe that usually pay off.

Block continued telling the meet and greet story. "She [the fan] was like ' I wanted to buy you your first pair of Gucci earrings, because I've got a song "Goodwill to Gucci," and I'm like 'Dang! I really did go from Goodwill to Gucci and I didn't even have to pay for the Gucci."

Block said she stared at the girl and asked her "Are you psychotic? This is amazing!" to which the fan said ,"Yes I am, but I wanted to give this to you."

"That was like, so crazy. Because I was like, 'how much did you spend on these?'"

