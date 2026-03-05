On Wednesday night (March 4) Priscilla Block made her debut at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and she brought some surprises with her.

The crowd went absolutely nuts when Block brought out country legend Sara Evans and the two proceeded to perform her country classic "Suds in the Bucket."

Watch Sara Evans and Priscilla Block Sing "Suds in the Bucket" at the Ryman

As you can see from the video, the crowd was singing nearly every word, and the duet quickly spread on social media.

Block had stopped by Taste of Country Nights prior to her Ryman debut, on March 2, and I asked her what she had in store for her Ryman debut.

Block had told me "There are some legends coming out and I think Nashville might freak out when these guests come out."

That was an understatement from Block, who seemingly predicted the huge fan response.

Who Performed with Priscilla Block at Her Ryman Debut?

Evans was just one of multiple '90s legends that joined Block onstage.

She also treated fans to appearances from Tracy Lawrence and Shenandoah, plus Chase Mathew, Dasha and Ashley Cooke. It was one of those nights that Nashville showed out and proved that it deserves the moniker it has garnered, Music City USA.

Also during my chat with Block she said that she was excited to show Nashville what her and her band does on the road each time they play a show.

Block said "It's just crazy because I used to play at all the bars nearby. It's not just huge for me it's huge for my entire team and my entire band."

I think it's safe to say that Block's performance at The Ryman was her first of many, as her star power keeps increasing in Nashville.

