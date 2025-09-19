13 Secret Brett James Songs You’ve Known + Loved for Years

Brett James' best songs showcase him as one of the most talented and versatile songwriters of the 21st century.

A career-breaking Carrie Underwood hit and a life-changing Kenny Chesney song are stealing headlines today, one day after his death in North Carolina a plane crash. To boil him down to any two or three songs would be lazy, insincere and just plain rude.

The 57-year-old is a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer with more than 20 No. 1 country songs among the hundreds he helped write. Even a partial list of his catalogue illustrates how capable he was of tapping into any emotion.

How Did Brett James Die?

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame confirmed James' death with a post to social media on Thursday night.

The crash took place around 3PM local time in Franklin, N.C. (per WPDE-TV).

While it occurred near an elementary school, no children or staff at the school were harmed.

Brett James' Songs:

Below you'll find 13 celebrated songs written by Brett James, usually with help from the Nashville songwriting community.

Most famous are Underwood's "Before He Cheats" and Chesney's Uncle Kracker duet, "When the Sun Goes Down," but you'll find at least two more career-starting cuts among this popular mix of love songs, drinking songs, reflections and moments of faith.

Let's begin with what the Taste of Country team calls Underwood's best song. James' co-writers and the year of release are included in parentheses:

Carrie Underwood, "Something In the Water" (2014, with Underwood and Chris Stefano)

Dierks Bentley, "I Hold On" (2013, with Bentley)

Jason Aldean, "The Truth" (2009, with Ashley Monroe)

Kenny Chesney, "You Save Me" (2006, with Troy Verges)

Brantley Gilbert, "Bottoms Up" (2013, with Justin Weaver and Gilbert)

Martina McBride, "Blessed (2001, with Hillary Lindsey and Verges)

Scotty McCreery, "I Love You This Big" (2011, with Jay Smith, Ronnie Jackson and Ester Dean)

Tim McGraw, “Drugs or Jesus” (2005, With Chris Lindsey, Aimee Mayo and Verges)

Gary Allan, “Get Off on the Pain” (2010, with Bill Luther and Weaver)

Jessica Andrews, "Who I Am" (2000, with Verges)

Sara Evans, "Cheatin'" (2005, with Don Schlitz)

Rascal Flatts, "Summer Nights" (2009, with Gary LeVox and busbee)

Chris Cagle, "Wal-Mart Parking Lot" (2005, solo write)

11 Country Singers Who Died in Plane Crashes Remembering the country music legends and musicians who died in plane and helicopter crashes

This list proves that small risks an artist takes each time they travel to a show adds up. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes