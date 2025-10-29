Imagine finally booking your first performance at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, but barely being able to afford tickets to leave for friends and family. That was the reality at one point for country newcomer Shane Profitt.

Speaking on Taste of Country Nights, Profitt shares the backstory of how he got signed to Chris Janson's record label, which included leaving his date high and dry at dinner to go shoot his shot to Janson while he was also eating at the same restaurant.

To pay it back to his now ex, Profitt wanted to leave her two tickets to his debut show at the Ryman, but he had already given out his comp tickets to family, so he had to try to get them off of a scalper.

"I was trying to find some cheaper tickets so I could give them to the girl I went out on the date with. They were over $400. I was still broke," Profitt says.

The musician got the tickets, but was so poor at the time that he didn't even have a way to print them out for her: "I went over to my neighbor's house, I didn't own a printer."

So let's peel back the curtain here: Even though Profitt had achieved the stardom he was looking for, and was playing a major sold-out show at the famed Ryman Auditorium, he still barely had the money to buy tickets for friends. (Well, an ex in this case.)

That should destroy any notion you might have that artists get automatically rich when they sign to a major record label or play a big show.

Profitt's humility shines through in his interview, too. When asked if his ex showed up using the tickets he gave her, he says she sure did—with a guest.

"This girl that I took on the date, that I dropped the tickets off to, brought her new boyfriend to that show. Isn't that wild? Did me dirty, did me dirty," the "Long Live Country" singer jokes.

Profitt, who is now engaged, has surely moved on though. He jolts with excitement after sharing his story, revealing, "I get married in 364 days!"

How Old Is Shane Profitt?

Country newcomer Shane Profitt is 25 years old. He was born on Jan. 17, 2000.

Where Is Shane Profitt From?

Shane Profitt hails from Columbia, Tenn., a suburb located about an hour away from Nashville.

