Shane Profitt is one of country music's most authentic young artists, and that's one of the reasons Taste of Country chose him as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Shane Profitt?

Shane Profitt is a 26-year-old country singer-songwriter who originally hails from the Nashville suburb of Columbia, Tenn.

Profitt launched his country career by playing live shows at a local restaurant called Puckett's, balancing that against his job working for the city mowing ditches.

Chris Janson recorded two of Profitt's songs in 2021, which led to him signing with Harpeth 60 Records/Big Machine.

Profitt released his debut single, "How It Oughta Be," in 2023. The song reached No. 16 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart.

What Are Shane Profitt's Top Songs?

"How It Oughta Be" is Profitt's best-known song to date.

He has just released a new song titled "You Could Do Anything," which details his family's heartbreak after his father's affair tore the family apart.

What Are Shane Profitt's Career Highlights?

Profitt released his debut EP, Maury County Line, in August of 2022.

He recently signed to Triple Tigers Records and released Population Me in October of 2025.

Profitt has performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and earned a standing ovation at the Grand Ole Opry over the last few years.

What's Next for Shane Profitt in 2026?

Profitt is working on new music in 2026, and his official website also features a schedule of live shows ranging from festival dates to opening slots for Luke Bryan.