Ben Gallaher is making waves in country music with his energetic mix of country, rock and more, and he's one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Ben Gallaher?

Gallaher is a Pennsylvania native who's been making a name for himself in Nashville and country music over the past several years.

Now signed to Stone Country Records, the singer-songwriter and guitarist released a new album, Time, in September of 2025.

He's been attracting attention with his incendiary live shows and mix of high-octane country and heartland rock and roll.

Gallaher is one of the most accomplished guitarists in country music today, and his diverse and fiery electric and acoustic playing sets him apart from any other rising artist currently in country music.

What Are Ben Gallaher's Top Songs?

Gallaher's most impactful songs include "I'll Take You," a rockin' love song that leads his Time album.

The album also features more standout tracks, including "Bullet," the title song "Time," a cover of Bryan Adams' "Cuts Like a Knife" and "Stomp."

What Are Ben Gallaher's Career Highlights?

Gallaher has nearly half a million social followers and more than 36 million total catalog streams to date.

He went viral with the acoustic riff of "Stomp," which has received more than 58 million unique social views and counting. Celebrities including Peter Frampton and Kristin Chenoweth have even weighed in on the viral clip:

The diversity of his music has landed him opening slots with major artists including Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Three Doors Down, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and more, while media outlets including Country Now, CountryLine, Wide Open Country, Rolling Stone, Taste of Country and more have featured glowing coverage.

Shelton's Ole Red also named Gallaher a 2025 On the Rise artist, and the Country Music Hall of Fame featured him in a spotlight solo performance in September of 2025 that made a strong impression on Nashville insiders and fans alike.

Keep up with Ben Gallaher via his official website.