In December of 2025, during the Zac Brown Band's Las Vegas Sphere residency, Love & Fear, the band faced online controversy and accusations of using "Satanic" or "demonic" imagery during their set.

Even though the band addressed the rumors that swirled around, they have had a hard time shaking that imagery from fans' heads.

I sat down with one of the band members, Caroline Jones, on Taste of Country Nights and asked her to set the record straight once and for all.

Jones explained, "It's really easy for people to take things out of context and to misunderstand now... the show, if you actually saw it, is about redemption. It starts in this dark and hellish place."

She continued, "It's a story of Zac's redemption. From a childhood of abuse to the beautiful, peaceful place that he is in now. So, the whole show goes from dark to light."

Jones continued explaining how people might think it is somewhat Satanic if they are just seeing the one photo that has been going around, but if you were actually there to witness the show live, you would not think that at all.

"Art is meant to tell these stories, and country music is no stranger to dark topics. But I think because it was the opening of the show, I think it was very stark for people who weren't expecting it, like, 'Whoa!'"

Is Every Zac Brown Show Like the Sphere Residency?

No. Jones explained that the Sphere residency was totally different from any other live Zac Brown Band show that they have ever done or will do at a regular concert.

Here are the photos from Zac Brown Band's opening night at the Sphere:

