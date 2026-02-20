After speaking with Caroline Jones on Taste of Country Nights, I think I’ve figured out the real issue with this generation’s nursery rhymes — the people singing them… can’t actually sing.

Jones, who also plays guitar for Zac Brown Band, is the mother of a 2-year-old, so I had to ask: Is it hard for a professionally trained vocalist to listen to Ms. Rachel sing?

Jones laughed before answering.

“Oh my gosh, that’s such a funny… yes!” she said. She quickly clarified, “Not particularly her [Ms. Rachel], because we don’t watch her, but he has these nursery rhyme books, and I’m like, ‘That? She can’t sing!’ You know what I’m saying?”

Jones admitted she questions the musical quality nearly every time one comes on.

“Why are we listening to these?” she said.

Which Nursery Rhymes Are Most Popular in 2026?

Some of the classics are still going strong today, including “The Wheels on the Bus,” “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep,” “London Bridge,” “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.”

The “No Tellin’” singer did note that it’s surprisingly difficult to sing children’s nursery rhymes, explaining that they often need to be delivered in a very specific, almost Broadway-style melody to really stick in kids’ heads.

I then asked whether hearing out-of-tune nursery rhymes ever made her frustrated enough to record her own versions.

She didn’t hesitate.

“No… I’d rather write a new song.”

