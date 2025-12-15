Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown patently dismissed rumors that his Love & Fear residency at Las Vegas' The Sphere performances are Satanic rituals during the second weekend of the residency on Friday (Dec. 12.)

He also said that there might be "forces out there" that benefit from him being seen as a Satanist, and asked for fans' help to set the record straight when they see those rumors online.

"If you get a minute, drop somebody a comment or say something online that's trying to say that we're trying to worship the devil," Brown told the crowd, "Which is horse s--t, you know?"

Watch Zac Brown Band Respond to Rumors That Their Shows Are Satanic Rituals

Fan-filmed video shows the moment when Brown addressed the crowd about the rumors.

He began that statement by thanking fans for another "incredible, incredible" night in Vegas.

"I wanna say a little something about this show," Brown continued, "because of people that pick it up online saying that we're doing some kinda Satanic ritual or something like that."

"I don't think we can put any more love and light into a show than what we put into this one right here, ladies and gentlemen," the singer went on to say. "and I think there are forces out there that don't want this message to get out."

He then asked for fans to help spread the word that there's nothing Satanic about his show, ending his message, "Thank y'all for the love that you give us. Thank you so much for giving us our jobs and our life and our music."

How Did Fans Respond to Zac Brown Saying His Shows Aren't Satanic Rituals?

Many fans have dismissed the rumors as silly from the start. But others weren't convinced by his response.

Specifically, some pointed out that nowhere in his speech did he talk about God, Christianity or Jesus.

A third commenter thought that Brown was "gaslighting us."

Others felt like simply denying a connection to Satanism wasn't doing much to dispel any rumors, or said that Brown's description of a "love and light"-filled show didn't match with the imagery they'd seen of ZBB's Love & Fear residency.

Why Do Some People Think Zac Brown Band Performed a Satanic Ritual At Their Las Vegas Residency?

The rumors revolve around ZBB's immersive and theatrical production choices.

Specifically, there's one part of the set where Brown dons a crown made of bones as a larger-than-life skeleton looms on a screen behind him. The skeleton also towers over the audience, and a camera perspective plunges the crowd into a fiery, Hell-like pit.

ZBB have said that they worked hard to make sure the production for the Love & Fear residency was larger-than-life. Brown even said he was "going into debt" so that the show could be everything he wanted it to be.

What Did the Church of Satan Say About Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear Residency?

Last week, a spokesperson for the Church of Satan also denied that any Satanic activity was happening at the ZBB show.

In a statement to TMZ, the Church's Rev. Jared Mammon disparaged social media hysteria that interprets "everything that amounts to glorified Halloween decorations as 'Satanic.'"