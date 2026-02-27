There’s just something about country music and horses, right? You can’t have a genre that celebrates the country lifestyle without songs about these beautiful, powerful animals.

From cowboys of the Old West riding off into the sunset to wild horses running free across open plains, horses and country music simply go hand in hand.

And how fitting is it that this year is the Year of the Horse on the Chinese calendar?

What is the Year of the Horse?

Traditionally, the Chinese calendar follows a 12-year zodiac cycle, with each year represented by a different animal. In 2026, the cycle lands on the Horse — the seventh animal in the rotation.

The full zodiac includes the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. Each animal is believed to influence the personality traits and overall energy of its year.

The Horse symbolizes passionate energy, steadfastness and freedom — fitting qualities for an animal often associated with strength and independence, much like a wild horse running free.

Why Is 2026 the Year of the Fire Horse?

In addition to an animal, each year is also assigned an element — metal, water, wood, fire and earth. These five elements also cycle through the years, giving them each deeper meaning.

The fire element is all about passion and bursts energy. Combining this with the horse sign only magnifies its natural energy and ability to stand strong even in tough times.

Anyone born this year is considered a Fire Horse and, as tradition has it, they will embody the same horse-like characteristics, coupled with this fire element.

Country Music's Love of Horses

Horses are a pillar in the country lifestyle. They are used on cattle ranches and farms, but they are also celebrated for their agility and majesty at rodeos and state fairs.

Country artists love to incorporate horses into their music, weaving them into their stories or using them as metaphors in their lyrics.

In honor of 2026 being the Year of the Horse, we're looking at the biggest country tracks that are all about horses.