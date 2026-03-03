Megan Moroney just released her much anticipated Cloud 9 album, and on it there are two collaborations: One with Ed Sheeran and the other with Kacey Musgraves.

When Moroney hung out with me on Taste of Country Nights, I wanted to get the scoop on her dream collaborations other than them, and Moroney delivered.

The "Tennessee Orange" singer said, "Probably Miranda Lambert or Chris Stapleton."

It's ironic that the two country singers that she wants to collaborate with currently have a collaboration together with their song on country radio, "A Song to Sing."

While Lambert and Moroney could collaborate sometime down the road, Lambert is currently mentoring Ella Langley, who she wrote "Choosin' Texas" with. Lambert has been giving her advice on how to stay positive during dark mental health days.

Have Megan Moroney and Miranda Lambert Met?

Yes, Lambert and Moroney have met on numerous occasions at this point, but Moroney also told me about a time before she was famous that she accidentally ran into Lambert at a bar in Nashville — literally.

Moroney told the story of a time she was at the Red Door, a speakeasy in Nashville.

"I was in sweatpants and I stepped on someone on accident, and I turn around and say, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry.' Then I see it's Miranda Lambert and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry.'"

I predict that a Moroney and Lambert collaboration will happen by 2028 — or the next time one of them releases another album.

