Luke Combs has built a career on being the everyman — the guy who looks like he could be your neighbor, your buddy, or the one buying the next round at the bar.

But even with stadium tours, awards, and a growing family, there’s still a part of him that wonders if the way he looks has held him back.

During the Tuesday (Feb. 24) episode of The New York Times’ Popcast podcast, the 35-year-old country superstar got candid about body image, self-doubt, and a comparison he says crosses his mind every single day.

His Inner Voice

Combs said one of his biggest fears is that he might miss out on opportunities because of his appearance.

He called it a “hard pill to swallow,” especially since appearance isn’t something you can change. While he never felt pressure from label executives to hire a trainer or reinvent his look, the doubts were still there.

At one point, he joked that he wishes he could wake up looking like fellow country star Sam Hunt — a light comment that revealed a very real comparison behind the scenes.

A Lifelong Battle

The conversation turned to his long-running struggle with weight.

The “Back in the Saddle” singer said he has always battled it and feels frustrated that he hasn’t been able to “figure it out.” For him, it’s something he hasn’t conquered — and that weighs on him.

Combs said newer medical options, including GLP-1 weight-loss medications, make him uneasy.

Not because he judges anyone who chooses that route, but because he wants to approach it in a way that feels earned. He wants to win that fight himself.

Balancing Fame + Fatherhood

His honesty comes at a full season of life. Combs and his wife, Nicole, recently welcomed their third son, Chet Wiley Combs, saying they’ve been soaking up “these last few weeks of newborn snuggles.”

His life may look bigger than ever, but success hasn’t silenced his insecurity — and that honesty may be what fans relate to most.