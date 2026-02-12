With news that Luke Combs will release his new album, The Way I Am, on March 20, the country superstar is sending a clear message to fans — and anyone who’s ever doubted him.

Combs appeared on The Today Show with Willie Geist, where he shared what listeners can expect from the upcoming project.

“This album is just fastballs, you know, to just kind of be like, ‘I still got it.’”

What Does Luke Combs Mean When He Says His Album is Just Fastballs?

When a pitcher in baseball tells a batter he’s only throwing fastballs, the hitter knows what’s coming — the same speed, the same approach — making it easier to anticipate.

Get our free mobile app

By saying his album is “just fastballs,” Combs is signaling there are no gimmicks or experiments here. Instead, the project leans into his core strengths — the sound and songwriting fans already love — rather than venturing into styles outside his comfort zone.

What Are Luke Combs' Core Strengths?

Luke Combs’ biggest strengths have always been his powerful vocals and his knack for writing songs that connect with everyday listeners.

After spending the past few years leaning into softer material centered on family life and fatherhood, Combs now seems ready to remind fans that he can still deliver country music the way he did early in his career — fiery, emotional and straight from the gut.

Expect 22 songs on The Way I Am — and that’s not all dropping in just a few weeks.

Read More: Luke Combs Cancels Super Bowl Event — Is Baby No. 3 On the Way?

And the album might not be the only big arrival coming soon, as the Combs are expecting Baby No. 3 any day now — assuming it hasn’t already happened behind the scenes.

Take a peek at other country artists expecting babies in 2026.

Country Artists Who Are Having Babies in 2026 The country music family is growing once again! 2026 will bring new additions to several artists and their families.

Keep scrolling to see which artists will be welcoming bundles of joy this year. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose