Luke Combs just put fans on baby watch. The singer pulled out of a Super Bowl weekend event in San Francisco because "family always comes first."

Wife Nicole is expecting their third child, although neither have previously shared a due date.

Combs was scheduled to be a part of Madden Bowl, a celebrity video game challenge held at the Chase Center on Friday (Feb. 6).

Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Gavin Adcock are three more artists on the poster.

Zach Bryan will now play in place of Combs.

Luke Combs Baby News!

After spotting the original post on EA Sports social media, we went to Luke and Nicole Combs personal Instagram pages to find a few clues.

The lineup change announcement says "with a new one on the way" but Luke isn't as specific.

"So sorry to miss y’all at Madden Bowl, but family always comes first. Have a great time," he writes on Stories.

Nicole is preparing to bottle feed a newborn. Her stories show a pair of pics of her favorite bottles. There's nothing to indicate the baby has already arrived although she looks to be sanitizing them.

Luke Combs' Wife and Kids

Luke Combs married Nicole Hocking on Aug. 1, 2020, after nearly five years of dating. They’ve since had two baby boys.

Son Tex Lawrence was born in June 2022 and Beau Lee came in Aug. 2023. The gender of Baby No. 3 is going to be a surprise to them and fans/family but he was bold enough to share a few names he liked.

“Without approval, if I was just wildcarding it, I love the name Flint,” he told Taste of Country last November. “It would probably be a middle name. It would be a weird first name, but I would love to sneak that in. I doubt that that’s gonna get approved.”

“For a girl name, I feel like I would go with something old-school — something like Olive,” he added. “My grandmother’s name was Donna. That’s not a common name either, but I think that would be kinda sick.”

