Ahead of the 2025 CMA Awards on Nov. 19, Entertainer of the Year nominee Luke Combs stopped by Taste of Country Nights and was asked to share a few possible name options for baby No. 3, who is due to arrive this winter.

The “Better Together” singer admitted right away that he and his wife, Nicole, have been struggling to come up with any names they truly like.

So I pressed him a little further, asking what he would name the baby if his wife couldn’t veto his choice.

What Does Luke Combs Want to Name Baby No. 3?

Combs lit up with a huge smile and said, “Without approval, if I was just wildcarding it, I love the name Flint. It would probably be a middle name. It would be a weird first name, but I would love to sneak that in. I doubt that that’s gonna get approved.”

It’s important to note that the Combses are waiting until the birth of their third child to find out the gender.

After we both shared a chuckle about the whole thing, Combs kept going with more name options.

“For a girl name, I feel like I would go with something old-school — something like Olive. Something kinda wild,” he said. “My grandmother’s name was Donna. That’s not a common name either, but I think that would be kinda sick.”

Combs reminded us at the end that Nicole likely wouldn’t approve any of his choices — but honestly, they’re not bad options, so who knows?

The “Hurricane” singer insists these baby names are purely a pipe dream, “In a universe where my wife isn’t, ‘Please don’t do that.’”

