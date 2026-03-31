Although Luke Combs is on the road this year with his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, he still has plenty of time to be Dad to his three boys.

And it's exactly how he planned it.

Luke Combs Strategically Scheduled His 2026 Tour to Be Home More

Touring is a grueling process.

As fans we see the big show, the pretty lights and an energetic act on stage giving it all they've got. What we don't see is the long hours traveling between cities and the many days spent away from home.

Those days turn into weeks, which turn into months.

That's why Combs put all of his shows on the weekend, essentially "condensing" his tour and his time away from home into bite-sized chunks.

"It's almost this cheat code of being an at-home, really present Dad — take your kids to school and pick them up and give them baths — but also on the weekends, I just go and play stadiums instead of go and play golf," he tells People.

A Record-Breaking Tour: Luke Combs Sets New Attendance Record in Las Vegas

The strategy is literally in the name of the tour.

The My Kinda Saturday Night Tour features shows on Saturdays, with occasional dates on Sundays for the U.S. portion of the trek.

Things will change for his international dates, but it's better to knock those out with an extended stay and then come home.

When you think about it, weekend shows also give the family time to join Combs if they choose to without disrupting the kids' weekday routine.

Who Are Luke Combs' Kids?

Combs and his wife Nicole are parents to three boys: Tex Lawrence, 3, Beau Lee, 2, and Chet Wiley, who was born in February 2026.

As any parent has experienced — especially with young kids — the boys are at the center of the couple's lives.

Juggling young kids and a country music career is not easy. The "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" hitmaker describes it as a "storm" — it won't last forever, but it does need attention.

"It's like, okay, well, let's just survive this storm of life, and it's a good storm, but a storm nonetheless," Combs explains. "It's like the entire foundation of your entire life changes. Our kids become the thing that your life revolves around."

It's one of the reasons the country standout didn't do a traditional tour last year. Instead, he opted to jump on a few festival stages, but that was it.

Take This Award and Shove It: Luke Combs Makes a Bold Statement About the Music Industry

To him, family will always come first. Even if that means sitting out a major award show or industry event.

"If that means I piss off people by not hanging out with people I don't even know, so other people think I'm cool, then who the f-ck cares? If that's the reason I don't win a Grammy or a CMA Award, then f--king do I even want one?"

Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour runs through Aug. 2.

The trek is in support of his new album The Way I Am, which debuted on top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.