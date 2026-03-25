Luke Combs and his family are building their dream home, but it's taking a while. They've been in the process (and living in a two-bedroom home in the meantime) since at least 2023.

Read More: Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live in a Two-Bedroom House

During that time, the family's been growing. Combs and his wife Nicole are parents to three sons under four years old. The youngest of their children, Chet, was born in February.

In a new appearance on The Zach Sang Show, Combs says that they're still anticipating "over a year" of living in their current home before the new, larger home is ready. He admits that living in close quarters with three small children will be "trying times."

But he also pointed out that there are some advantages for his kids to live in an average-sized home.

What Do Luke Combs' Kids Think About Living in a Two-Bedroom House?

Combs says their current home pushes the family closer together — both literally and emotionally.

"That's created a lot of bonding and unity between me and my wife, and my wife and my kids, and me and my kids," he says. "It will teach them a lot of lessons that I don't know that they could learn living in a big house, and the house that we'll ultimately live in."

For example, the two oldest boys have learned to share a bedroom and now they wouldn't want it any other way.

"My sons have shared a room since [middle child] Beau was eight months old, I think. Came out of our room and went into the other room," Combs explains. "And now they can't even stand sleeping in a different room."

The two brothers are so bonded, they demand to go everywhere together, he continues.

Read More: Luke Combs' "Whoever You Turn Out to Be" is a Promise to His Kids

"Can't go to grandma's house unless the other one's over there. It's like, 'Well, I miss Beau,' or 'I miss Tex,'" Combs says. "The one at home misses the other one and the one there misses the one at home."

"That's what you want for sure," he adds.

From early on, the parents hoped their kids would share a room. Nicole previously said that she "low-key loved" sharing a room with her sister growing up.

Why Are Luke Combs + His Family Still Living in a Two-Bedroom Home?

It's a purely logistical decision while they're building their new home, Combs stresses, and not an attempt to come off as more relatable to his fans.

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"I don't want to give the illusion that I'm trying to be this overly humble guy," he emphasized. "...The illusion that I'm not in the position that I'm in is not something I'm trying to weigh out on the masses. That's just the situation we're in. We live on a large piece of acreage."