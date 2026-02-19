Combs party of five! Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have welcomed baby No. 3 and it's a boy!

The couple made the announcement on social media saying Chet Wiley Combs has arrived. Although the couple have not announced the official birth date, they did say they have enjoyed "these last few weeks of newborn snuggles."

Many speculated their child was making their debut in early February, when Combs pulled out of his Madden Bowl '26 performance on Super Bowl Weekend.

"Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY! We've loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles," Nicole writes alongside a carousel of photos of the family.

Luke Combs and His Wife Nicole Kept Their Baby's Gender a Surprise

For this pregnancy, the couple opted to do things differently. After celebrating their first two children with gender reveal parties, Combs and Nicole decided to keep this one as a surprise.

Nicole told fans of their plans during an "Ask Me Anything" on social media saying she wished they had done the same thing before Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee arrived in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Rockin' That Baby Bump: Nicole Combs' Pregnancy On Full Display at Husband's Show

"Are you going to find out the gender this time around?" a fan asked.

"Nope! I'm so excited we did it this way though, if I could go back and not find out each time, I would!" Nicole wrote back.

"We don't care what we have, ik a lot of people say that but we truly don't," she continues. "Happy & healthy is always the goal."

Luke Combs and His Wife Nicole Each Had a Hunch About Baby No. 3

While the pair didn't learn of the baby's gender until they arrived, both Combs and Nicole had a hunch during the pregnancy. In the photo above, you can see the family's guesses and it's clear that the couple did not agree on what baby No. 3 would be.

Combs's pink heart was proudly displayed in the 'girl; category - next to "Mom H" who is likely Nicole's mom - while Nicole's blue heart was spotted in the 'boy' box.

Luke Combs Had Some Names Picked Out for His Third Child

Ahead of the CMA Awards, Combs offered up some baby names to Taste of Country. We put him on the spot, but he played along making sure we knew these names were not Nicole approved.

"Without approval, if I was just wildcarding it, I love the name Flint," he shared at the time. "It would probably be a middle name. I would be a weird first name, but I would love to sneak that in. I doubt that that's gonna get approved."

"For a girl name, I feel like I would go with something old-school - something like Olive," he continued. "Something kinda wild. My grandmother's name was Donna. That's not a common name either, but I think that would be kinda sick."

Combs is the first country artist to welcome a baby in 2026, but there were quite a few born in 2025.