Nicole Combs’ baby bump is growing fast! In a series of photos shared on social media by Luke Combs, fans got a sweet glimpse of his wife and their third child, who is expected to arrive this winter.

In the first photo, Luke and Nicole appear to be having their own conversation backstage at one of his shows. Nicole stands with one hand on her hip, wearing a denim vest and what looks like a white prairie skirt. A black and silver concho belt sits just below her tummy, perfectly accentuating her baby bump.

The second photo shows Combs, facing away from the camera, holding one of his son’s hands. It appears to be Tex — and the resemblance between father and son in the way they stand is uncanny. They even point their toes outward in the exact same way.

Nicole stands off to the side, offering her son a pair of ear protection headphones. Her growing baby bump is visible again, this time tucked beneath blue jeans and a brown shirt.

“Bring your fam to work,” Combs wrote in the caption.

How Many Kids Does Luke Combs Have?

Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their third child. The couple made the announcement on social media in September with a sweet family video. In it, mom and dad sit in front of their sons, who are facing away from the camera. After revealing the sonogram photos, the two boys throw their hands into the air in excitement.

"Third time's a charm!" the caption reads. "Baby #3 coming this winter."

The "Back in the Saddle" singer and his bride are already parents to two boys. Tex Lawrence was born on June 19, 2022, while their second son Beau Lee arrived on Aug. 15, 2023. They have not revealed whether this new addition will be a boy or a girl, at this time.

Combs and Nicole were married on Aug. 1, 2020.